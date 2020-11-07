Perarivalan’s leave extended by two weeks

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered extension of the ordinary leave granted to A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The leave has been extended for two more weeks from November 9.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and D. Krishnakumar accepted a request made by his mother, T. Arputham, who had preferred a habeas corpus petition to extend the leave on medical grounds.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan had, in September this year, directed the Superintendent of the Central Prison at Puzhal here to grant 30 days of ordinary leave to the convict. Accordingly, he was granted month-long leave, which was about to end on November 9.

The court extended his leave by two weeks and asked him to return to the prison on November 23.