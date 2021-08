Perarivalan undergoes medical check-up

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case undergoing a medical check up in a private hospital in Villupuram on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

VILLUPURAM

12 August 2021 16:55 IST

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who is currently on parole, was brought to a private hospital in Villupuram on Thursday for a medical check-up.

Perarivalan,accompanied by his mother T. Arputhammal, was escorted from his house in Jolarpettai in Tirupathur district with heavy police cover that shielded him from media persons who had camped at the private hospital on Puducherry Road right from 11 a.m. onwards.

Advertising

Advertising

Hospital sources said that he was admitted in the hospital and tests were taken following complaints of a urological ailment.