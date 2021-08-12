Perarivalan undergoes medical check-up

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who is currently on parole, was brought to a private hospital in Villupuram on Thursday for a medical check-up.

Perarivalan,accompanied by his mother T. Arputhammal, was escorted from his house in Jolarpettai in Tirupathur district with heavy police cover that shielded him from media persons who had camped at the private hospital on Puducherry Road right from 11 a.m. onwards.

Hospital sources said that he was admitted in the hospital and tests were taken following complaints of a urological ailment.