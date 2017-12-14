Perarivalan shifted to Puzhal prison

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was shifted from the Vellore Central Prison for Men to Puzhal prison on Wednesday for undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai.

According to prison officials, Perarivalam will undergo treatment at RGGGH for a month. He left Vellore at 11.50 a.m. Perarivalan has been suffering from rheumatic arthritis and urological problems, an official said. His advocates said the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai referred him to RGGGH as it did not have a rheumatology department.

Simultaneously, a petition to undergo treatment at RGGGH was also put forward from Perarivalan’s side. In 2015 too, Perarivalan was shifted to the Puzhal prison and he underwent treatment at RGGGH.