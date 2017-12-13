Perarivalan shifted to Puzhal prison for sake of treatment at Chennai hospital

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was shifted from the Vellore Central Prison for Men to Puzhal Prison on Wednesday for the sake of undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai.

According to prison officials, the Prisons Department shifted him to Puzhal Prison for a month to undergo treatment at RGGGH. The Vellore Central Prison for Men received a communication from the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) to shift him. Escorted by police personnel, he left Vellore at 11.50 a.m.

Perarivalan has been suffering from rheumatic arthritis and urological problems, an official said. His advocates said that the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai referred him to RGGGH as it did not have a Rheumatology Department. Simultaneously, a petition to undergo treatment at RGGGH was also put forward from Perarivalan’s side.

In 2015 too, Perarivalan was shifted to the Puzhal Prison and underwent treatment at RGGGH.