Perarivalan returns to Puzhal prison

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, returned to the Central Prison in Puzhal, Chennai after his parole period came to an end.

He was granted parole for one month on November 12, because of his father’s ill-health. The parole period was extended by another month.

Perarivalan, escorted by armed reserve police, left his home in Jolarpet and reached the prison on Sunday afternoon.

Ailing father

Following requests made by Perarivalan and his mother, Arputhammal, for ordinary leave to visit the ailing father, T. Gnanasekaran alias Kuildasan, Perarivalan was allowed to stay in his house with some restrictions.

For the duration of the parole, Perarivalan stayed at his Jolarpet residence, with several friends and relatives visiting him. He was allowed to take his father to the hospital.

After sending her son off, Ms. Arputhammal said that his father’s health had deteriorated several times due to old age.

She said, “Jayalalithaa Amma told me that my son would be released, but this government is still keeping him in prison. The State government should take steps towards the release of their son, considering the parents’ old age. All these years he served in jail despite his non-involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination conspiracy.”

“His (Perarivalan’s) health has also deteriorated while serving jail term,” she said and claimed that her son was suffering from kidney infection.