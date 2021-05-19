Tamil Nadu

Perarivalan gets 30 days leave

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 19 May 2021 23:27 IST
His mother had represented to the government

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered for 30 days casual leave to A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after considering the plea of his mother D. Arputhammal.

Life convict Perarivalan is in Puzhal central prison and his mother had represented to the State government requesting casual leave to her son on medical grounds.

