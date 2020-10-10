Perarivalan gets 30-day parole

CHENNAI

10 October 2020 01:39 IST

A.G. Perarivalan, life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released on 30-day parole from thee Central Prison in Puzhal. Last month, his mother, T. Arputhammal, moved a petition before the Madras High Court seeking 90-day leave for him. She said her son was being treated periodically at the Government General Hospital for the past five years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was not provided with proper treatment. when he was taken to the hospital recently for a prostate infection and an urinary infection. Moreover, the petitioner stated that she and her husband are aged about 70 and 78-years-old respectively and have been suffering from age-related issues for which they have been taking treatment.

The court said that the prisoner should report to the nearest police station once daily and that he should surrender himself to the Superintendent of Prisons at the Central Prison, Vellore, on the expiry of the leave extended or on recall.

