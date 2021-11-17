Perarivalan files case against State Information Commission

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) to dispose of a second appeal preferred by him against the failure of the Home Department to provide details sought by him under the Right to Information Act of 2005 regarding the status of his plea for premature release.

Justice M. Dhandapani on Tuesday directed advocate Niranjan Rajagopalan, representing the TNSIC, to get appropriate instructions by November 29.