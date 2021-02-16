Perarivalan asks for copies of legal opinion

CHENNAI

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has sought copies of the legal opinion, if any, and the letter of the Governor forwarding his mercy petition to the Centre.

Invoking provisions under the Right to Information Act, the petitioner, currently lodged in Puzhal central prison here, also requested the Raj Bhavan to provide “day by day” progress on his mercy petition in a flow chart manner as to which officer/authority was dealing with his application and for how long. Seeking a copy of the representation handed over by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the Governor on January 29, reiterating the Cabinet’s decision to release the convicts in the former Prime Minister’s assassination case, Perarivalan wanted to know whether the Governor had sent a copy of the letter to the Union Government conveying his decision, and wanted to access the same.

The life convict wanted to know whether the Governor had taken any legal opinion from the State government or its Law Department before deciding to send his mercy petition, dated December 30, 2015, under Article 161 of the Constitution along with the Cabinet decision to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Asking for a copy of such legal opinion, if obtained, the petitioner, who is in the 30th year of imprisonment in the case, requested for the information within 48 hours since the matter directly involved his “life and liberty”.

Governor’s stand

Earlier this month, Governor Banwarilal Purohit refrained from deciding on the plea for premature release of Perarivalan, saying the President was the “appropriate competent authority” to deal with the convict’s request for freedom.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had informed the Supreme Court that the proposal received from the Governor would be processed in accordance with the law.