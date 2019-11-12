Tamil Nadu

Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on month-long parole

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, being taken from Vellore central prison to Jolarpet on Tuesday.

A.G. Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, being taken from Vellore central prison to Jolarpet on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The parole has been granted as Perarivalan’s father is unwell, and also for him to attend a wedding

A. G. Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was released on parole on Tuesday morning. He will be going to his house in Jolarpet.

Perarivalan was granted month-long parole as his father is unwell, and also to attend a wedding. “On Tuesday morning, he was shifted from Puzhal Prison to Vellore Prison, and after this he was released on parole,” said an official from the prison department. Around 10.40 a.m, Perarivalan was escorted by a 15-member police team and taken to Jolarpet in a police van.

He was shifted from Puzhal prison to Vellore, as police personnel from Vellore have to provide him with an escort. “He will be handed over at the Vellore prison once the parole term ends,” said a police officer.

Perarivalan, alias Arivu, has been in prison serving a life imprisonment. He was in Puzhal prison as it made it wasier for him to avail of treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

