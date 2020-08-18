Perambalur police personnel pool in money for injured woman constable

Divya Priya sustained multiple injuries in an accident

The Perambalur district police and a few good samaritans have come to the aid of a woman police constable who met with an accident recently and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Constable Divya Priya, attached to the Perambalur District Armed Reserve unit, was proceeding for duty when a lorry hit her vehicle. She sustained multiple injuries in the accident.

The social media team of the Perambalur police flashed a message in the WhatsApp group seeking assistance. Sources said the message yielded positive results immediately as several police personnel in the district voluntarily donated money to meet the medical expenses of the injured constable.

Contributions also poured in from some policemen of other districts and individuals. The collection, amounting to a little over ₹1.67 lakh, was given to the Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, Nisha Parthiban. She handed over the amount to a relative of Ms. Priya.

The Perambalur police have profusely thanked all those who contributed money.