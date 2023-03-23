ADVERTISEMENT

Per capita consumption of alcohol in T.N. has not changed: Finance Minister

March 23, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday informed the Assembly that the per capita consumption of alcohol had not changed in Tamil Nadu.

“When compared to Delhi, Karnataka and Puducherry, the per capita consumption of alcohol has remained low in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said.

He was responding to AIADMK deputy whip and Arakkonam MLA S. Ravi, who said the revenue generated through the sale of liquor was about ₹36,000 crore last year and ₹45,000 crore this year, marking an increase of 25%. He further inferred that it meant the consumption of alcohol was increasing in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Mr. Ravi’s allegation of low allocation of funds to the Rural Development Department, Mr. Rajan pointed out that the subject of Jal Jeevan Mission was transferred to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, and hence, the diversion of ₹3,000 crore to another department was purely an administrative transfer.

Since the Union government had decided to send the post-matric scholarship amount directly to the bank accounts of students from 2023-24, and not through the State government, the same reflected in the allocation to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, the Minister contended.

During his speech, AIADMK MLA Natham. R. Viswanathan alleged that the DMK government’s decision to reduce the registration fee by 2% would not benefit the people as was being claimed, since the government had announced that the property guideline value would be increased by 33% (to the rate prevalent till June 8, 2017).

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu intervened to say that the guideline value was increased heavily during the erstwhile AIADMK regime. Mr. Viswanathan also alleged that the Budget for 2023-24 was a huge disappointment to various sections of society, such as teachers and government employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US