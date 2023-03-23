Per capita consumption of alcohol in T.N. has not changed: Finance Minister

March 23, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday informed the Assembly that the per capita consumption of alcohol had not changed in Tamil Nadu.

“When compared to Delhi, Karnataka and Puducherry, the per capita consumption of alcohol has remained low in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said.

He was responding to AIADMK deputy whip and Arakkonam MLA S. Ravi, who said the revenue generated through the sale of liquor was about ₹36,000 crore last year and ₹45,000 crore this year, marking an increase of 25%. He further inferred that it meant the consumption of alcohol was increasing in the State.

As for Mr. Ravi’s allegation of low allocation of funds to the Rural Development Department, Mr. Rajan pointed out that the subject of Jal Jeevan Mission was transferred to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, and hence, the diversion of ₹3,000 crore to another department was purely an administrative transfer.

Since the Union government had decided to send the post-matric scholarship amount directly to the bank accounts of students from 2023-24, and not through the State government, the same reflected in the allocation to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, the Minister contended.

During his speech, AIADMK MLA Natham. R. Viswanathan alleged that the DMK government’s decision to reduce the registration fee by 2% would not benefit the people as was being claimed, since the government had announced that the property guideline value would be increased by 33% (to the rate prevalent till June 8, 2017).

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu intervened to say that the guideline value was increased heavily during the erstwhile AIADMK regime. Mr. Viswanathan also alleged that the Budget for 2023-24 was a huge disappointment to various sections of society, such as teachers and government employees.