HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People’s voice should be heard in Parliament through Makkal Needhi Maiam: Kamal Haasan

Party should make use of the ‘special circumstances’ surrounding the party, says MNM leader

November 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan addressing the press conference on the occasion of his birthday, in Chennai on Tuesday. He is flanked by the HR and CE Minister, P.K. Sekarbabu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan addressing the press conference on the occasion of his birthday, in Chennai on Tuesday. He is flanked by the HR and CE Minister, P.K. Sekarbabu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said the party’s voice should be heard in Parliament soon, making use of the ‘special circumstances’ surrounding the party.

At an event to celebrate his 69th birthday, his comment about ‘special circumstances’ that have developed in reference to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections could be seen as cryptic. However, Mr. Haasan’s closeness to DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in recent events and his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was not lost on anyone.

Mr. Haasan’s upcoming big budget film, ‘Thug Life’, directed by Mani Ratnam, is being produced by Red Giant Movies, which was founded by Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Mr. Haasan, who has not formally announced that he would be joining the opposition INDIA bloc, further said Indian 2 and 3, his upcoming films, would have ‘enough politics’ for the people to talk about.

“Once elections are announced, we will have to work much more,” he said to his office bearers and the cadre.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Haasan donated a machine that can convert the moisture in the air to water to the Children’s Hospital in Egmore. He was flanked by the HR and CE Minister, P.K. Sekarbabu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Mr. Haasan recently expressed his willingness to contest from Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.