People’s voice should be heard in Parliament through Makkal Needhi Maiam: Kamal Haasan

November 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said the party’s voice should be heard in Parliament soon, making use of the ‘special circumstances’ surrounding the party.

At an event to celebrate his 69th birthday, his comment about ‘special circumstances’ that have developed in reference to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections could be seen as cryptic. However, Mr. Haasan’s closeness to DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in recent events and his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was not lost on anyone.

Mr. Haasan’s upcoming big budget film, ‘Thug Life’, directed by Mani Ratnam, is being produced by Red Giant Movies, which was founded by Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Mr. Haasan, who has not formally announced that he would be joining the opposition INDIA bloc, further said Indian 2 and 3, his upcoming films, would have ‘enough politics’ for the people to talk about.

“Once elections are announced, we will have to work much more,” he said to his office bearers and the cadre.

Earlier in the morning, Mr. Haasan donated a machine that can convert the moisture in the air to water to the Children’s Hospital in Egmore. He was flanked by the HR and CE Minister, P.K. Sekarbabu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Mr. Haasan recently expressed his willingness to contest from Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.