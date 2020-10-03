‘People’s sabha’ conducted by DMK passes resolution against farm laws

Party will continue to fight against the three agriculture Acts, says Stalin

A “people’s sabha” organised by the DMK in Tiruvallur on Friday, in which party president M.K. Stalin took part, passed a resolution condemning the three farm Acts and demanded that they be repealed. The DMK will continue its fight against the Acts, he said.

The meeting was held despite the State government cancelling grama sabhas.

Mr. Stalin termed the meeting a “people’s sabha”, and questioned why the government had announced the cancellation of grama sabhas. “When the ruling AIADMK can hold its executive committee meeting and the Chief Minister can go on a tour across the State, should grama sabhas not be held?”

He asked whether the AIADMK wanted the DMK not to do anything. “Is that their agenda? Are they extending the lockdown to stop the DMK?”

Mr. Stalin said the Acts would impose online trade and make farmers slaves to contract farming, with no minimum support price. The prices of goods would go up, threatening the public distribution system. “We don’t know if ration shops will function,” he added.

“The grama sabha, held as a people’s sabha, passes this resolution condemning the three farm Acts. We are holding this meeting to save agriculture, which is the backbone of villages, and to ensure the welfare of agriculturalists and farmers. This meeting passes a unilateral resolution demanding that the three farm Acts be repealed,” Mr. Stalin said.