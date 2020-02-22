‘People will throw out AIADMK govt.’

CHENNAI

22 February 2020 00:51 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday accused the ruling AIADMK of consistently misleading the people, particularly on CAA, NRC and NPR by making “false statements”.

In a letter to party cadres, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Stalin said that the time to answer questions was near for the current AIADMK government and that people will throw out those who are fooling them.

“When I got the chance to speak about the CAA in the Legislative Assembly, I said that the Act is against the Constitution and that this reason is enough to repeal it,” he said. The NPR is seeking proof of parents’ birth date and birth place. If they can’t prove it, they are being asked for festivals they celebrate. The Islamic festivals are not present in it. This proves the religious divides that the NPR seeks to create. Those who don’t give proper proof will be marked ‘D’ [Doubtful]. I said that the NPR forms the basis on which NRC will be created,” he said. However, “despite pointing out the issues with CAA, the ruling party is not ready to state that NPR will not be carried out.”

The DMK chief criticised the exclusion of Tiruchi, Karur and Ariyalur districts from the Tamil Nadu Protected Agriculture Zone. Delta Region, which was sought to be declared as the ‘Protected Agricultural Zone’, allowing the hydrocarbon projects that have been already approved and not creating a proper framework for buying and selling of land.