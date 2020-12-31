‘People will reject BJP’

The people of Tamil Nadu will reject the BJP and its alliance in the State during the 2021 Assembly election, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan has said.
The BJP’s political game across the country was one of “divide and rule”, and the same kind of polarisation was being attempted in the State for the Assembly election, he said.
On actor Rajinikanth’s opting out of politics, Mr. Mutharasan said everyone was aware of the forces that led him to declare his intention to start a party. “He need not apologise for anything. We admire him as a fine actor, and wish him success in his acting endeavours.”
He was dismissive of the electoral impact of Kamal Haasan’s MNM, which had neither a Left nor Right ideology.
The BJP had unleashed terror against the farmers fighting against the three farm laws and the Electricity Amendment Act, he said. While farmers across the country were protesting, the AIADMK-led government had refused permission for protests in the delta. “The government has said that it will spread COVID-19. But all COVID-19 regulations are given a miss when the Chief Minister launches the party’s election campaign,” the CPI leader said.
