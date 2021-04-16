People turned away at Erode UPHC as vaccine unavailable

On April 16, over 75 persons who had registered for vaccination came to the centre.

Shortage of vaccine at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Gandhiji Road in Erode Corporation limits has forced officials to issue a token to people above 45 years of age who came for vaccination and send them back on Friday morning.

Vaccination is done at free of charge for persons above 45 years at eight government hospitals and 75 primary health centres (PHCs) while ₹250 per dose (including hospital charges) is collected at 40 private hospitals in the district.

On Friday, over 75 persons who had registered for vaccination came to the centre. But, staff at the centre told them that there is no stock of vaccine and issued tokens asking them to come on April 19. After waiting for an hour, all left the centre.

City Health Officer P.R. Murali Sankar told The Hindu that they had requested the Deputy Director of Health Services for more vaccines which will be sent to them in two days. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that they had also sought a diversion of vaccine as there is a sharp increase in the number of people getting vaccinated at the centre. On an average 100 people are vaccinated at the centre every day which was less than 40 a week ago, he added.