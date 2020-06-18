People trying to leave Chennai stopped at Chengalpattu border; vehicles seized

With just hours left for the complete lockdown, many people were trying to leave Chennai. However, many who had no e-pass were stopped at Chengalpattu border check-post and sent back to the city.

The Chengalpattu police had also seized over 1,000 vehicles of people who tried to cross into the district without a valid pass over the past three days.

After the State government announced the complete lockdown from June 19 to 30, many people started leaving the city. “Since I and my wife are working from home, we thought of doing it from my home town. Hence, I applied for a e-pass to go to Salem,” said Ravikumar, who works for a private company in Chennai.

Mayilsamy from Karur, who sold plastic wares on the platform in Chennai, said that his livelihood was affected as people were not buying things due to safety concerns. “Our landlord also asked us to vacate, hence we decided to go back to Karur,” he said

Over the last three days hundreds of vehicles were lined up at nearly six check-posts in the Chennai-Chengalpattu border. “The main check-posts are in Muttukadu, OMR, Vandalur, Paranur Toll Plaza and one near the town,” said D. Kannan, SP, Chengalpattu.

While those with valid e-passes were allowed, the vehicles of those without them were seized. On an average, around 400 vehicles, including bikes, cars were seized.

“If it is a family, we slap a fine and turn them back into the city. There are few who try to sneak through smaller roads. We have teams to nab them too,” added another police officer.

He said that each check-post was manned by a team headed by a deputy superintendent of police. “We don’t want people to travel out of the city unnecessarily. If they do, without a pass, the vehicles will be seized,” the officer explained.

He said that the police were also checking the passes thoroughly to verify if it was genuine one or fake. “We have information about people trying to enter using photo-shopped passes, we are monitoring them too,” he added.

Meanwhile. in Tiruvallur district, over 1,000 vehicles without e-passes had been seized over the last two days. “This time the lockdown will be very strict. People should not use two-wheeler or cars, unless for medical emergencies,” said a senior police officer.

There are allegations that e-pass for all the vehicles are not checked. “Many are allowed to cross the border without any proper checking. Many vehicles are also coming into Chennai without e-pass,” a police source alleged.