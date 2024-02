February 09, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A large number of people thronged Rameswaram to perform special pujas on the occasion of ‘Thai Ammavasai’ on Friday. After taking a holy dip, they performed the rituals, led by the priests. Huge crowds of devotees thronged the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple since 4 a.m. The Thai Ammavasai is considered auspicious for Hindus who offer prayers to the departed souls of their forebears.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.