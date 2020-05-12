People stranded at northern States step into home soil

People, stranded in various northern States, have started coming to Tamil Nadu, but are subjected to strict checking at Tirupattur and Vellore districts.
Hundreds of people have crossed check-post at Krishnagiri and Tirupattur. A few came in vehicles from Andhra Pradesh and Telengana States. They reached Vellore via Chittoor to proceed to other districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam, said sources with the revenue department.
Over 20 residents of Ambur arrived at Tirupattur district on Monday and they were screened for novel coronavirus infection at the check-post and at the special corona care centre in Ambur.
They were quarantined in Jamia Darussalam Arabic College, Omerabad, near Ambur.
