Coronavirus | People stay indoors during Sunday lockdown

CHENNAI

26 April 2021 01:42 IST

Barring the supply of milk and newspapers, business activities came to a halt across Tamil Nadu

People stayed indoors during the first total lockdown enforced in Tamil Nadu after several months on Sunday to control the spread of COVID-19. Barring the supply of essentials, such as milk and newspapers, business activities came to a standstill.

The total Sunday lockdown was relaxed on September 6 last year. Since then, there has been no restriction on movement, except in containment areas. But there was a huge increase in cases in the second wave. To check the spread of the contagion, the State government announced restrictions with effect from April 20, including a night curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and a complete lockdown on Sundays.

In Chennai, people stayed indoors and only a few ventured out for essential purposes; most of them wore masks. The city police geared up to enforce the lockdown by deploying 7,000 men and setting up 192 checkpoints. A total of 60 vehicles that violated the lockdown norms were seized.

Conduct of marriages, with prior permission, was allowed with the permitted number of people. Arterial roads such as Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road, East Coast Road and Kamaraj Salai wore a deserted look.

Few events held

In southern districts, the lockdown was total. But pharmacies were open and emergency services were operated. People remained indoors. Most of the weddings scheduled for Sunday were postponed, while very few marriages were held with a small number of people in Tiruchendur, Palani and Madurai. Thoothukudi SP Jayakumar said the lockdown was total, and 2,000 policemen were on duty. Madurai Collector T. Anbalagan checked vehicles at the Goripalayam junction.

In the western districts, too, all the markets remained shut. Guest-workers who had arrived at the Coimbatore junction to take trains to their home towns were made to wait outside the main entrance. They were allowed into the platforms only when the trains arrived.

The empty roads encouraged the wild animals to venture out, and many in the Nilgiris district spotted them. R. Raveendran, who travelled to Udhagamandalam from Gudalur, said Sambar deer and barking deer were spotted along the road.

Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said 10 Amma canteens were allowed to function till afternoon. In Salem, grocery shops also remained closed and only milk delivery services and milk booths functioned. Farmers’ markets were kept open, but no customers came. Erode Corporation workers carried out disinfection at the bus stand and the vegetable market, and on all arterial roads.

The lockdown was total in the nine Central districts as people stayed put in their homes. Police presence was intensified at vantage locations and checkpoints to ensure compliance with the government’s directive.

In Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai, the roads were empty. Policemen were deployed in large numbers to enforce the lockdown. Main roads in Vellore, such as Anna Salai and the Green Circle, wore a deserted look.