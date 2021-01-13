People ready to give a farewell to AIADMK, claims Stalin

CHENNAI

13 January 2021 01:30 IST

‘CM making new announcements as election is nearing’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was making new announcements every day because the election to the Assembly was round the corner.

“He has announced free data cards for students. But the people are ready to say ‘ta ta’ to him,” he said while addressing students of the Anita Achievers Academy.

Mr. Stalin said the academy, aimed at empowering women, was started in memory of Anita whose aspiration to join a medical college was cut short by NEET, despite scoring high marks in Plus Two. “Women should learn and take up employment. Acquiring skills will make them independent,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said though a resolution was adopted in the Assembly against NEET and sent to Delhi, no action had been taken so far.

“The AIADMK government is not in a position to argue against NEET. When elected to power, the DMK will use all its might to dispense with NEET,” he said.