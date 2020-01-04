Tamil Nadu

People power has won: Vaiko

MDMK leader Vaiko on Friday said the local body results showed that people believed in the secular alliance led by the DMK. The people-power has won, he said. In a statement, he blamed the AIADMK for delaying local body elections and alleged malpractices against the ruling party.

The State Election Commission was not allowed to function independently because of the pressure by the ruling government, he alleged.

