People of T.N. failed to recognise our talents, but PM Modi, Home Minister Shah did so and made us Governors: Tamilisai

February 20, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE:

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said in Coimbatore that while the people failed to recognise leadership skills of certain candidates and elect them to Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had appointed them Governors so that their talents were not wasted.

Ms Soundararajan, who also holds additional charge of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, responding to a journalist’s question on the Centre appointing people from Tamil Nadu (former State BJP leaders) as Governors, contended that people had not realised the leadership capabilities of these candidates and that it was not the fault of these leaders.

The query was made in the backdrop of C.P. Radhakrishnan, a former president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, recently being appointed Governor of Jharkhand.

“People of Tamil Nadu did not recognise our leadership skills. If we were elected as Members of Parliament, we could have become Ministers. But, we were not voted to become MPs by the people. So, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave us Governor postings since they do not want to waste our talents. It is not our fault. People should acknowledge our administrative skills. They must identify good people and talents,” she said.

Staff Day celebrations

Meanwhile, speaking at the staff day celebration of P.S.G. and Sons’ Charities at the PSG College of Arts and Science, Ms. Soundararajan said the event was to encourage the workers, and this could be implemented in other sectors as well. She would recommend to the governments of Telangana and Puducherry to commemorate staff day too, she said.

“Rather than focusing on the abilities an employee lacks, we should learn to make use of the talent they do have. Employees are an organisation’s most valuable asset, so institutions must invest in them,” the Governor said.