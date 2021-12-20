‘People of Tamil Nadu won’t take BJP seriously,' says K.S. Alagiri,

CHENNAI

20 December 2021 00:57 IST

The DMK Government is performing well; we will point out wrongs, says Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president

Lauding the DMK government’s performance, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri, in an interview to The Hindu, rejects the charge that the Congress, by simply endorsing its Dravidian ally, is ceding the political space to the BJP. He is of the view that people in the State will not take the BJP seriously. Excerpts:

How would you rate the DMK Government’s performance in the last seven months?

The DMK Government is performing well. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is performing well, he has the Cabinet under his control, the Ministers and officials carry out their duties according to his guidance and directions. During the [recent] floods, too, his work was commendable. At many places, members of the public were telling me that water had never drained faster before in such a scenario. Also, the reduction of the petrol price by ₹3, the first cut by any State, was a big thing. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t do it for seven years, but Mr. Stalin did it. We are also seeing that people associated with the DMK...if they are stepping out of line, they are being condemned or punished.

Does the Congress have any seat-sharing expectation from the DMK in the urban civic bodies polls?

We are looking at a respectable number of seats. I hope the Chief Minister will listen to our wishes.

Advertising

Advertising

The DMK promised there will be no NEET if it was voted to power. But now the next NEET will be held in a few months...

Electoral promises cannot be fulfilled in one day. They [DMK Government] are working towards getting NEET abolished in the State. Other States do not have as much opposition to the exam because the syllabus in 90% of their schools, including government schools, is the CBSE’s. Our syllabus is largely the State Board. The demand for abolishing NEET is not political or meant to oppose anyone. NEET is not in line with the education offered in Tamil Nadu and it is tough for rural students. The State Government cannot dump the exam just like that. It is following a process to get it abolished.

During the AIADMK Government, the Congress was vocal but now appears to have gone silent. BJP State president K. Annamalai is saying his party will be the principal Opposition party. Is the Congress ceding political space by being in the DMK’s shadow?

The BJP might be doing various activities but people do not take them seriously, nor are they in people’s minds. They won only four out of 23 Assembly seats and its then president L. Murugan and incumbent Annamalai were defeated. It is not right to say the Congress is not seen doing anything. In India, no party is willing to go it alone. All parties, including the BJP, are part of alliances. So why should the Congress fight alone? We are an alliance partner of the DMK and when the government does good things, it is only right to commend them. On the other hand, if they [the DMK Government] do something wrong, we will point it out.

Mr. Annamalai and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman want the Tamizh Thaai Vaazthu to be played fully instead of the abridged version...

What the DMK Government has done now [declaring the abridged version the State song] is the correct thing. Religion, god or spirituality is based on every individual. It cannot be forced on anyone. In the full version, there is a line “Aariyam Pol…” …if the government uses it, it will be wrong. Political parties can use this line if they want at their events, but the government cannot do it. Mr. Annamalai and Mr. Seeman are trying to see if they can put the DMK Government in a spot and ensure it gets a bad name.

How do you view the criticism in some quarters of Governor R.N. Ravi not visiting Coonoor to pay respects to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others who died in a helicopter crash?

There is nothing wrong with that. The Chief Minister went to Coonoor. The Governor paid his respects to a photograph of the CDS at Tiruchi. There is no need to politicise the issue.