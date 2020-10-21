People need relief measures from PM, not advice: Thirumavalavan

VCK leader was commenting on Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday evening was a “disappointment”.

In a statement, he said there was an expectation that Mr. Modi would announce relief packages to the people who have suffered severe economic losses in the last few months due to the lockdown.

“He simply advised people. This is a disappointment. Due to the pandemic, the Indian economy has been the worst hit among all other major economies. Rural poverty has gone up and unemployment has increased throughout India and prices of essential commodities, such as onions, have increased,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

Under such circumstances, the Prime Minister was expected to make an announcement about relief. “However, he simply said wear masks. People need relief measures, not advice. Has the PM not understood this? Does he not care about the people? These are the questions that rise,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan charged that the BJP had used the pandemic to increase petrol and diesel prices, get rid of subsidies for gas and remove workers’ legal rights.

“When people are suffering, Mr. Modi tells a lie that the economy is growing. I don’t know what he thinks about people. Mr. Modi should announce schemes that benefit people,” he said.