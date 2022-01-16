People flout COVID-19 guidelines at Palamedu jallikattu

One person gored to death in Tiruchi

The Palamedu jallikattu held on Saturday was largely incident free, but at least 36 people were injured at the event. However, there was poor compliance with COVID-19 norms.

The event was flagged off at 7.40 a.m. by Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan was also present.

Most spectators were seen without masks, and there was no physical distancing, despite the officials asking them to adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary protocols. Palamedu residents watched the event from crowded terraces and parapets of their residents.

As many as 704 bulls and 300 tamers participated in the event’s seven rounds. The participants were allowed to compete only after testing negative for COVID-19. The bulls were also examined to determine if they were fit to compete. The event concluded around 5.30 p.m.

Adequate police personnel were deployed to ensure safety. At least 10 ambulances, three bike ambulances and fire tenders were deployed. Teams from the Red Cross and Animal Husbandry Department were present.

Deaths and injuries

A 27-year-old bull owner was killed at the jallikattu held at Periya Suriyur in Tiruchi on Saturday. The victim, identified as Meenakshisundaram from Srirangam, was gored to death by his bull. So far, nine people have been injured at the event.

At the Avaniapuram jallikattu held on Friday, one spectator, identified as D. Balamurugan,19, was gored to death and at least 80 participants were injured.