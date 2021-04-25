People cannot afford another lockdown, says DMK chief

Stalin urges officials to take steps to arrest COVID-19 spread

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged the “caretaker government” in Tamil Nadu and its officials to take steps to control the spread of COVID-19 as people could not afford another lockdown after May 2 (when the votes polled in the April 6 Assembly election will be counted).

In a statement issued here, he requested the Chief Secretary to direct other Secretaries and the Collectors to take precautionary measures and ensure that treatment facilities are available, and the vaccination programme goes on smoothly.

‘No let-up’

“There should be no let-up in the efforts by officials before the formation of a new government after May 2. The Collectors should ensure that mask-wearing becomes a social movement. There is a need to increase the testing as asymptomatic patients are spreading the infection to others,” the DMK president said.

Urging the government to stock up on oxygen, vaccines, medicines, ventilators and beds at hospitals, Mr. Stalin said all primary health centres should be converted into COVID-19 centres.

He said that though Tamil Nadu had good medical infrastructure, only proper planning could protect people from the infection.

“In Chennai, 3,842 people were infected on Friday. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore districts are also being severely affected by the disease. It is a matter of great distress that the north Indian States are struggling for oxygen supply and beds,” Mr. Stalin said.