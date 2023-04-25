People can apply for name change at three more places

April 25, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

From April 26, those intending to apply for change of their names could also approach the government presses in Salem, Virudhachalam and Pudukkottai. Presently the facility is available at the Directorate of Stationery and Printing offices in Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchi.

A G.O. to this effect was issued earlier this month. To change the name and get it published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, people had to pay the publication fee by way of e-challan, it said. For the transgender, change of name should be done free of cost.

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan had earlier announced that the facility for applying change of name would be extended to the government branch presses in Salem, Virudhachalam and Pudukkottai to help applicants avoid loss of time and money.

