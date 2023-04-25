ADVERTISEMENT

People can apply for name change at three more places

April 25, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

From April 26, those intending to apply for change of their names could also approach the government presses in Salem, Virudhachalam and Pudukkottai. Presently the facility is available at the Directorate of Stationery and Printing offices in Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchi.

A G.O. to this effect was issued earlier this month. To change the name and get it published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, people had to pay the publication fee by way of e-challan, it said. For the transgender, change of name should be done free of cost.

Information Minister M.P. Saminathan had earlier announced that the facility for applying change of name would be extended to the government branch presses in Salem, Virudhachalam and Pudukkottai to help applicants avoid loss of time and money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US