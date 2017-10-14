People asked to move to safer places

With water flow increasing in the river Palar, Collector S.A. Raman has asked people residing near the river banks to move to safer places.

In a press release, he said that the water flow has increased in the Palar from its starting point in the district near Thimmampet.

Following heavy rains in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, reservoirs such as Bethamangalam, Hullahalli and Ramasagar and several check dams have filled up. Rains in the two States will lead to increase in the water flow in the river. In addition, flood water in the Koundinya river in Gudiyatham, the Agaram river in Pallikonda and the Ponnai river in Walajah were also flowing into the Palar.

Hence, the Collector has asked people residing along the banks of the Palar to move to safer locations. They have been asked to follow the advice of officials of the revenue, police and public works departments.

Public have been requested not to venture into the water or stand near the banks and click photographs obstructing traffic flow.

People have been advised not to travel on bridges when there is water flow and to go slowly and carefully while travelling in vehicles at night and during rains.

He said the district administration has taken all precautionary measures to ensure safety of the public during rains.

All departments are put on alert and the public have been asked to extend their cooperation.

For emergency help, public can contact the following round-the-clock services – 1077 for rain and flood-related emergencies, 108 for immediate medical assistance and 104 for rain-related health queries, the release said.