People asked to file petitions through online only for jamabandhi in Virudhunagar

Jamabandi in taluks of Virudhunagar district would be taken up in a digital way from Tuesday till June 30 (except Sundays and government holidays).
After the government cancelled receipt of hard copies of petitions during jamabandhi to avoid crowding in the wake of COVID-19 threat, the district administration has asked the people to file their jamabandhi petitions through online from e-service centres from June 29 to July 15.
Action would be taken on all those petitions and suitable reply will be given , Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said in a statement.
The Collector would participate in the jamabandhi proceedings for Rajapalayam taluk between June 24 and 29.
For Aruppukottai taluk, District Revenue Officer will hold the meetings between June 24 and 30.
Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, will chair the meeting for Srivilliputtur taluk from June 24 to 26.
The officers to hold meetings for other taluks are Vembakottai: District Supply Officer - June 24 to 29; Sivakasi: Assistant Commissioner (Excise) – June 24 to June 29; Virudhunagar: District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer – June 24 to 29.
Kariyapatti: Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Schemes) – June 24 to June 30; Tiruchuli: Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) – June 24 to 30.
Watrap: District Manager, TAHDCO – June 24 to 26 and Sattur: Revenue Divisional Officer (Sattur) – June 24 to 29.
