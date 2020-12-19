‘People are the heirs of MGR, Jayalalithaa’

With several politicians staking claim to the legacy of AIADMK founder M.G.Ramachandran, Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami on Friday said that the people are the heirs of the former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Launching Amma ‘mini clinics’ at Panamarathupatti and Muthunaikenpatti in Salem, he said, “MGR and Jayalalithaa did not have any heirs and people are their heirs. Considering this, both the leaders implemented various schemes for the welfare of the people.” Referring to 7.5% reservation in medical admission, he said 435 students from government schools would benefit next year. The ‘mini clinics’ hadbeen launched for the welfare of the poor.
Talking about various welfare schemes implemented by his government, he said Tamil Nadu is the only State which has got farmers crop insurance to the tune of ₹9,200 crore in four years.
Criticising the Opposition, Mr. Palaniswami said the government had been winning awards at national level for its performance, but the DMK president M.K.Stalin alone failed to see it. While Mr. Stalin is interacting with party cadres through video conferencing, he (CM) is visiting people in all districts in person and reviewing progress of COVID-19 measures, as wells as various welfare schemes.
