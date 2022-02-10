People angry with DMK government: Panneerselvam

Coimbatore

10 February 2022 16:34 IST

People prepared to support the AIADMK in local bodies polls, he says

The people of Tamil Nadu are angry with the DMK government and are prepared to support the AIADMK in the urban local bodies election, asserted AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam here on Thursday.

He addressed the party cadre at the meeting organised in Sivananda Colony in the presence of Thondamuthur MLA and former Minister S.P. Velumani. “We lost in the [2021 Assembly election] because of a small slip. Now, it has been naturally rectified,” he said.

Claiming that the voters had now started comparing the DMK and AIADMK governments, he said the party would win in all corporations, municipalities and town panchayats.

Mr. Panneerselvam claimed that the AIADMK provided “development for a 50-year period” within 10 years during its regime. Alleging that the DMK gave over 500 false poll promises before coming to power, he accused the ruling party of betraying the voters.

On the poor quality of Pongal gift hampers distributed at several locations this year, Mr. Panneerselvam claimed that the AIADMK government provided quality products along with ₹2,500 for Pongal.

Mr. Velumani accused the police of “working like members of the DMK”. The State government was slowing down various projects in Coimbatore, including construction of flyovers and works under Smart Cities Mission, he said.

Later, Mr. Panneerselvam addressed the AIADMK cadre at Sirupooluvapatti in Tiruppur, where the party’s candidates were introduced. The AIADMK was responsible for many projects, which included a medical college in Tiruppur, he claimed.