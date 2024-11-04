People and culture of the States make India a great country: T.N. Governor

India is a unique country with diverse cultures and languages and its people have been traversing across the nation for centuries. People from other States had settled in Tamil Nadu, making it their home for centuries and assimilating the land’s culture while following their own customs and practices from their natives, said Governor R.N. Ravi.

At the Foundation Day of States and Union Territories held at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, he said the day was a celebration of people. “We are celebrating the people and culture of the States, which put together make India a great country,” he said.

In ancient Bharat, there was no concept of majority or minority. Until the British came, people lived and solved their issues collectively. “The advent of modern States and politics is dividing our society,” he said. “The creation of modern States, the politics of power, and the modern education system systematically weakened oneness. Issues deeper than language and politics define the uniqueness of Bharat, which has diverse cultures,” the Governor said.

Pointing out that caste divisions now run deep from childhood, when school students wear caste bands, Mr. Ravi said: “We must stand against discrimination in the name of caste, religion, and language. What defines people is their culture. Across the country, people celebrate festivals though they have a different name in each region.”

Tamil Nadu, then part of the Madras Presidency, was formed on November 1, 1967. On Monday, the formation of seven States and eight Union Territories was celebrated. A cultural programme from various States was also held.

C.K. Gariyali, a retired bureaucrat, presented a book authored by her to the Governor. Mr. Ravi also felicitated members from various cultural associations from other States on the occasion.

