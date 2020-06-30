Pensioners get exemption from submitting certificates

CHENNAI

30 June 2020 00:30 IST

The State government has decided to exempt pensioners and family pensioners this year from submitting life certificates, non-employment certificates and non-remarriage or non-marriage certificates in the light of COVID-19.

The pensioners/family pensioners, being senior citizens, fall among the most vulnerable category with respect to risk of exposure to COVID-19, and by exempting them from the process this year, there will be no loss to the government, according to an order issued by the Finance Department on Monday. In March, the pensioners and family pensioners were allowed to furnish relevant documents to the pension disbursing officers concerned in July, August and September instead of April, May and June.

