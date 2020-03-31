Pensioners contribute a day’s pension COVID-19 relief fund

Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department All Pensioners Association have given a letter of consent to offer a day’s pension to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.
In a letter sent to the State Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Diretor of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, the secretary B. Ravi and president Sa. Ramamurthi said that the State government is taking the needed precautionsand it wants to associate with the government in extending the required treatment and rehabilitation to those affected .
