Pensioner reaches out to the poor in Nagercoil

The notice board outside the house of S. Ramaswamy Pillay at Ganapathi Nagar in Nagercoil says that the poor and differently-abled could contact him for help.

Inside the house, the 73-year old retired employee of the Health Department keeps loads of provisions, vegetables and other essential commodities meant for distribution to the poor, who are left with nothing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I distribute five kg of rice, provisions and vegetables to those who seek help. But I make it a point to inquire about the person who approached me. I want to ensure that the commodities reach the deserving candidates because a few people tried to cheat me,” Mr. Pillai said.

He said depending on the size of the family he would increase the commodities which include chilli, coriander, dhal, oil, salt and even asafoetida. He uses the money from his savings and the monthly pension. “My wife died two years ago and my daughter lives in Bengaluru. My requirements are not much and I am using the money to help people. Even today I bought provision for ₹10,000,” he said.

Mr. Pillai regularly contributes to making food for 300 people. “An organisation called Suyambulingam Trust is preparing food from a marriage hall. I either give money or buy essential commodities,” he said.

Besides, he has distributed masks and sanitisers to 3,000 people. “I buy medicines and ‘kabasura kudineer’, a herbal concoction,” he said.