Pension to former MLAs, MLCs increased

CHENNAI

14 September 2021 01:20 IST

Not the right time to increase MLA salaries, says Duraimurugan

The State Assembly on Monday passed a Bill to give effect to the announcements made by the erstwhile AIADMK regime last year, including the increase in monthly pension to former legislators from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000.

Although the announcement was made in March last year by the AIADMK government, it had not tabled a Bill to give effect to the announcement.

The Bill was introduced by Minister Duraimurugan (also holding legislature portfolio) in the House in line with the announcement made in this regard by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin earlier during this session.

Advertising

Advertising

On March 24 last year, the then Chief Minister announced that the the lump sum allowance payable to the family of an MLA would be enhanced from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. He announced that the pension payable to former MLAs and former MLCs would be enhanced from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000.

The family pension payable to the legal heir of the deceased MLAs and MLCs would be enhanced from ₹10,000 to ₹12,500, the Chief Minister had announced: “The above monetary benefits will be given with effect from April 1, 2020.”

The sitting and former members of the Legislative Assembly and former members of the Legislative Council, while travelling along with spouse or companion in any air conditioned bus by any transport corporation owned by the State Government, a sleeper facility shall be provided to such members and a seating facility shall be provided to the spouse or companion in that bus, he had announced.

Responding to the Leader of the House Duraimurugan, who expressed the desire of the MLAs, the Chief Minister said the MLAs themselves could decide on spending the Constituency Development Fund.

As for the demand for a hike in the salary of MLAs, Mr. Duraimurugan said it was not advisable at a time when the country was experiencing a pandemic. “It can be raised again,” he said.