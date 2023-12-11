ADVERTISEMENT

Pension sanctioned for journalists

December 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Journalists’ Welfare Board meeting, chaired by M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, in Chennai on Monday, cleared the sanctioning of pension for 21 journalists and financial assistance to the families of seven journalists who died.

A total of 23 journalists had applied for a pension, and two applications were rejected as they could not meet the guidelines of the board. 

The Minister also handed over cheques to three journalists for medical expenses. D. Mohan, Director of Information and Public Relations, members of the board and officials of the department took part. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US