Pension sanctioned for journalists

December 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Journalists’ Welfare Board meeting, chaired by M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, in Chennai on Monday, cleared the sanctioning of pension for 21 journalists and financial assistance to the families of seven journalists who died.

A total of 23 journalists had applied for a pension, and two applications were rejected as they could not meet the guidelines of the board.

The Minister also handed over cheques to three journalists for medical expenses. D. Mohan, Director of Information and Public Relations, members of the board and officials of the department took part.

