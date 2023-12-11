HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pension sanctioned for journalists

December 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Journalists’ Welfare Board meeting, chaired by M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, in Chennai on Monday, cleared the sanctioning of pension for 21 journalists and financial assistance to the families of seven journalists who died.

A total of 23 journalists had applied for a pension, and two applications were rejected as they could not meet the guidelines of the board. 

The Minister also handed over cheques to three journalists for medical expenses. D. Mohan, Director of Information and Public Relations, members of the board and officials of the department took part. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.