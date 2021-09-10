Pension for ex-MLAs to be hiked

CHENNAI

10 September 2021 01:32 IST

Amount to be increased from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000

The Tamil Nadu government will table a Bill in the Assembly next Monday towards increasing the pension for former legislators from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the House on Thursday.

“Though the increase was made earlier, it remained a mere announcement [by the erstwhile AIADMK government]. A formal Bill should have been moved in the Assembly, but the previous government did not do that,” Mr. Stalin said, responding to a request made by BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli).

The DMK government will move and adopt a Bill for increasing the pension for former legislators on the last day of the ongoing session, Mr. Stalin said. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami was also present during the debate.

Advertising

Advertising

During another debate, Mr. Stalin reiterated that cases registered against legislators would be withdrawn after scrutinising their nature.

Legal hurdles

He was responding to requests made by PMK floor leader G.K. Mani (Pennagaram).

“Cases are being withdrawn. In some instances, the nature of the cases is being scrutinised. There are some legal hurdles, since they are in the court. But the government’s intention is to withdraw these cases to the extent possible,” Mr. Stalin said.