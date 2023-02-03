ADVERTISEMENT

Pen memorial will not cause damage to environment, says Veeramani

February 03, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Thursday said the “pen memorial” for late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi off the Marina would not cause any damage to the environment and it was clearly explained by the presence of statues already in the sea in other places.

Talking to reporters, he said already there was a big statue for Chatrapati Sivaji in Mumbai and those who were involved in creating a memorial for Kalaignar would take into consideration all the aspects. “Allegations levelled with ulterior motives would not be taken seriously. The memorial for Kalaignar would not pose any threat to the environment. The government has more responsibility than anyone and it has a separate Minister dealing with the subject of environment,” he further said.

Mr. Veeramani said he would launch a 40-day tour from Erode on February 3, the day of Anna’s death anniversary, and it would culminate in Cuddalore. The objective of the tour, he said, was to highlight social justice, revival of Sethusamudram project that had the potential to generate employment to the youth, jobs for Tamils in Central government departments in Tamil Nadu and employment for those who had given land for expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation and other industries of the Central government.

