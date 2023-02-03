Pen memorial will be built only after getting all clearances, govt. tells NGT

February 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to a case filed against the proposed pen memorial in memory of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In the response, the Public Works Department has said the project would be commenced only after obtaining all necessary clearances and permissions from various authorities, including the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The pen memorial proposed to be constructed at about 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal, off the Marina Beach, at a distance of about 650 metres from the Kalaignar Memorial has been facing resistance from activists.

“In compliance with the various recommendations of the specific and general terms of reference prescribed by the MoEF&CC, accredited agencies have been instructed to carry out the various scopes of study, research and survey with reference to environmental, ecological and social factors in relation to the construction of pen monument,” the State government has said.

In his petition, advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur said the construction of the memorial would hinder nesting by sea turtles. Mr. Adityan said the memorial would attract crowd, increase vehicular traffic and light pollution at the nesting grounds. “Fishermen from 14 villages located between Cooum river mouth and Adyar river mouth said the pen memorial would eat into their traditional and most productive fishing grounds. Four villages of Mattankuppam, Ayothikuppam, Nadukuppam and Nochikuppam are directly dependent on the waters where the pen memorial has been proposed,” the petitioner said.

The petition said the site was proposed to fall right where fish and prawns were abundant and had been the source of livelihoods for thousands of fisher folk.

