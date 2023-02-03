ADVERTISEMENT

Pen memorial will be built only after getting all clearances, govt. tells NGT

February 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The proposed pen memorial in memory of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi has been facing resistance from activists

The Hindu Bureau

The petitioner says the proposed site for the construction of pen memorial was in the area known nesting by sea turtles. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The State government has submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to a case filed against the proposed pen memorial in memory of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In the response, the Public Works Department has said the project would be commenced only after obtaining all necessary clearances and permissions from various authorities, including the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The pen memorial proposed to be constructed at about 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal, off the Marina Beach, at a distance of about 650 metres from the Kalaignar Memorial has been facing resistance from activists.

“In compliance with the various recommendations of the specific and general terms of reference prescribed by the MoEF&CC, accredited agencies have been instructed to carry out the various scopes of study, research and survey with reference to environmental, ecological and social factors in relation to the construction of pen monument,” the State government has said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his petition, advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur said the construction of the memorial would hinder nesting by sea turtles. Mr. Adityan said the memorial would attract crowd, increase vehicular traffic and light pollution at the nesting grounds. “Fishermen from 14 villages located between Cooum river mouth and Adyar river mouth said the pen memorial would eat into their traditional and most productive fishing grounds. Four villages of Mattankuppam, Ayothikuppam, Nadukuppam and Nochikuppam are directly dependent on the waters where the pen memorial has been proposed,” the petitioner said.

The petition said the site was proposed to fall right where fish and prawns were abundant and had been the source of livelihoods for thousands of fisher folk.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US