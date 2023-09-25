Pegatron temporarily halts production of iPhone in Chennai

September 25, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apple supplier Pegatron has temporarily stopped iPhone production at its facility in Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu, near Chennai, after a fire incident on Sunday.

There was no production on Monday. Employees have been told not to leave for their home town. It is not clear when they will resume production, a source told The Hindu.

At the company’s factory in Chennai, on Sunday evening, there was a spark incident. It is currently under control. There are no injuries, no casualties, nor damage to other assets, Taiwanese firm Pegatron said in a statement shared with The Hindu.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities, and the incident does not have a significant financial or operational impact on Pegatron Corporation, it added.

At around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, a fire broke out on the first floor of the ground-plus first floor building. V. Veeraraghavan, the fire officer, said, as soon as we received information, our personnel reached the spot and put out the fire after opening the sheets from the ceiling with the help of earth-moving machines. The fire was completely put out at 2 a.m.

V.V. Sai Praneeth, Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu district said, “No casualty was reported from the incident. Our officers are conducting an investigation after registering a case.”

Last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the Pegatron’s manufacturing unit at the Mahindra World City.

The Chennai plant was set up under the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI). The total investment in the project is ₹1,100 crore, which will generate around 14,000 jobs, the majority of which are women workers.

In July this year, representatives of Pegatron led by its chairman T.H. Tung, met Mr. Stalin to discuss investment opportunities in the State.