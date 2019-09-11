Pedestrian caught between lorry, car killed near Cuddalore

A pedestrian was killed after a speeding tipper lorry rammed a car coming in the opposite direction crushing to death a pedestrian who was fatally trapped under the vehicle on the Railway bridge at Panruti near here on Monday night.

The incident which was captured on CCTV, occurred around 7p.m. after Ramachandiran, driver of the tipper lorry started towards Panruti.

As he was coming down the railway bridge, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed the car coming in the opposite direction. Ranganathan, 64, a pedestrian of Thattampalayam who was walking on the road was trapped between the two vehicles.

He was crushed to death while four other pedestrians identified as Jayakumar, 24, Rajiv Gandhi, 32, Sivakumar, 47 and Paramanandam, 37, sustained injuries.

Injured hospitalised

The injured were rushed to the Panruti General Hospital. The police suspect that the brakes of the lorry had failed resulting in the accident.

A case has been registered and investigations are being conducted.