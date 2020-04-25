Pedal-operated system to wash hands introduced in Thoothukudi

The Corporation has introduced pedal-operated water and the soap solution bottle here for the benefit of the people entering the public offices.

As the public have been asked to wash their hands with soap solution and water as they enter the public offices like Collectorate, government offices, bus-stand, corporation administrative office, visitors have to open the water tap and then the soap solution bottle with their hands.

“The engineering section of the Corporation has designed and fabricated this device,” said City Health Officer S. Arun Kumar. Similar equipment was introduced in Tirunelveli Corporation also on Friday.

“We’ve supplied 5 equipment each to four zones of the Corporation for the benefit of the sanitary workers and others, who can wash their hands after the work without operating the taps with hands,” said G. Kannan, Corporation Commissioner.