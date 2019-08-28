Tamil Nadu

PCB identifies nine places for immersion of Vinayaka idols

The Pollution Control Board has identified nine places for immersion of Vinayaga idols after the Vinayaka Chaturthi, which falls on September 2.

It also set strict guidelines to be adopted by the organisers . Idols made using raw clay and other eco-friendly materials will alone be permitted for safe immersion. Idols should be painted with non-chemical paints.

Waterbodies in Oosur, Karugamabathur in Sadhuperi, Vellore; Thandalam and Puliyanthangal in Ranipet; Vepoor in Arcot; Periya Eri in Sholingur; Mangammapettai and Maveru in Arakkonam; Palar and Sandrorkuppam in Ambur; Pallipattu in Vaniyambadi; Ponneri and Yelagiri in Tirupattur; and Nellurpettai in Gudiyatham, are the designated places where organisers can immerse idols after the poojas, said an official communication issued by the board.

