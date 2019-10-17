Paying tribute to the Mahatma

Two schoolmates have created several murals, pencil sketches and dot drawings depicting various events in the life Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. The girls, students of Auxilium Girls Higher Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar, Vellore, have been working to raise awareness on different subjects through their drawings and paintings.

S. Rajeshwari and her friend R. Gayathri have developed these skills early on, showing a passion for sketching objects seen on posters, screens or display boards.

The girls, who are from poor social background, have won accolades at district level competitions. While in the 9th standard, the two girls won accolades from the then District Collector S.A. Raman for their painting on the theme ‘Child Labour Eradication’.

Ms. Rajeshwari told The Hindu that on hearing the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the nation should celebrate the entire year as Gandhiji’s birthday, they decided to put up an exhibition. Through the portraits they wanted to create an awareness among the younger generation on the history of Independence struggle and the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in liberating people from British rule, Ms. Rajeshwari added. The duo have created 150 portraits of different dimensions, different art forms and their innate skills are reflected in their creations exhibited at the Government Museum, Vellore.

According to the curator of museum, K. Saravanan, “In appreciation of the efforts of these two girls, we have arranged for a special exhibition marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the museum. The portraits have elicited appreciation from many visitors.”

Different forms

“I have been guiding them for about three months in drawing the portraits. It was a strenuous effort requiring immense patience,” said S. Selvaganesh, an art teacher with the Panchayat Union Middle School, Sathuvachari. “Since they were about nine years old, I have been training them in different forms of art works. I could spot the innate talent in them and started providing motivation as well aided them in sharpening their skills into creating beautiful portraits,” he added.